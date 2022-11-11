TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / TruckSuite™, one of the flagship companies under Sparta Group ( TSXV:SAY, Financial) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") will be a platinum sponsor, as well as an exhibitor at one of the most notable conferences in the trucking industry. The 8th annual Accelerate Conference and Expo in Dallas, Texas runs from November 13th to November 16th.

The Expo by the Women in Trucking Association is expected to draw a significant number of attendees as it has been designed to feature both opportunities and accomplishments of women who work in the trucking industry. It is also a chance for motor carriers, manufacturers, financial providers, transportation managers and technology experts to share knowledge and experience, as well as products and services.

TruckSuite™ management and staff are also excited to be highlighting their recently released, one-of-a-kind, mobile TruckSuite iComply Pro™ app, at the expo. Available through Apple's App store, the application gives drivers and fleet owners easy access to a wide array of TruckSuite™ products and services, including a live concierge service that can assist members in real-time with issues, such as alerts from diagnostic engine codes, product launch and employee training functionality, point of sale presentations, e-commerce transactions, third party portal integration, and even virtual F&I. The information, including video and audio streaming, is presented in a live connected session on the user's smart phone or tablet.

TruckSuite™ will also be showing off its ability to help protect the health of those who work in the transportation sector, with its CASPR Transport™ technology. CASPR® stands for Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction and like its name suggests, it provides continuous protection from harmful pathogens inside truck cabs and can be supplied in a compact non-mobile version for those in fleet management offices as well.

According to FreighWaves, a provider of global supply chain market intelligence, about 47 per cent of the trucking business workforce is women. Just under 10 per cent are actual drivers while another 23 per cent are women in management roles.

"We are excited to be part of this expo. At TruckSuite™ we appreciate the dedication women in trucking bring to the industry and understand that this event will put us in front of a wide audience that shares our commitment to safety and efficiency," said John O'Bireck, President of Sparta Group.

During the Accelerate Conference and Expo, TruckSuite™ will be giving away several TruckSuite™ Diesel Decoders, manufactured by Diesel Laptops LLC. The Diesel Decoder has been designed for heavy-duty truck owner-operators and small commercial fleets. It is a powerful one-of-a-kind diagnostic tool for all heavy-duty truck makes. Simply plug it into a commercial vehicle's diagnostic port, sync it via Bluetooth® to the TruckSuite™ iComply app, and use your smartphone or tablet to view fault codes and get repair information.

About TruckSuite™

TruckSuite™ is a technology-driven support program that provides fleet Owners/Operators with many of the necessary tools to be competitive in their market. As one of the companies under Sparta's Innovation division, TruckSuite™ offers the Owner-Operator all truck ownership benefits typically only available to large fleets. The program also provides multiple benefits to carriers, as well as asset protection to lenders. The programs establish an arm's length relationship between the carrier and the independent Owner/ Operator, offering several "Best in Class" industry experienced partners to insure the Owner Operator the best path to success. TruckSuite™ offers comprehensive maintenance, including roadside emergency assistance; emergency repair with competitive pricing for parts and labor; and complete warranty coverage. A secure portal allows fleet Owners/Operators to store any truck-related documents in a safe, easy to access place. To learn more about TruckSuite™ click here.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

