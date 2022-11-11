Immunovia announces the financial calendar for financial year 2023

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2022

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2023 and 2024.

February 9, 2023

Year-end report 2022

April 25, 2023

Q1 2023

August 24, 2023

Q2 2023

November 9, 2023

Q3 2023

February 21, 2024

Year-end report 2023


The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 27, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
[email protected]
+46 70 911 56 08

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO34034&sd=2022-11-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-announces-the-financial-calendar-for-financial-year-2023-301675804.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO34034&Transmission_Id=202211111156PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO34034&DateId=20221111
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles