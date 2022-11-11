VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Sassy Gold ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(OTCQB:SSYRF)(FSE:4E7) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the virtual Resource Mining & Exploration Conference ("RMEC") Tuesday, November 22, 2022, hosted by Sagacity Capital Media and Guerilla Capital.

Mr. Ian Fraser, Vice-President of Exploration for Sassy, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 12:20 p.m. ET, November 22, 2022. RMEC is an interactive experience for featured companies and investors. Companies will have 20 minutes to outline their investment opportunity before investors get the ability to engage in a real-time Q&A with management after the presentation. To register for RMEC, please click the following link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/resource-mining-exploration-/series_summit

Sassy has retained Sagacity Capital Media for a term of one year to provide advertising and marketing services for the Company for a total fee of $90,000 (CDN) plus tax. The fee is payable in four instalments over the one-year term of the agreement.

Sassy Gold Foremore Project Documentary

Sassy's 100%-owned Foremore Project in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Eskay Camp has been filmed and documented for investors like never before.

Click the following link for a sneak preview of a full-length onsite corporate documentary to be released later this month (refer to October 31, 2022 news release for Westmore drilling update):

https://youtu.be/wSjPtW8fCgU



About Sassy Gold Corp.

Sassy is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. Sassy is also earning up to a 100% interest in the Highrock Uranium Project in the Key Lake region of Saskatchewan. Sassy also holds significant equity positions in Gander Gold Corp., Galloper Gold Corp., and MAX Power Mining Corp.

Contact Information:

Mark Scott

Chief Executive Officer & Director

[email protected]

Terry Bramhall

Corporate Communications/IR

1.604.833.6999 (mobile)

1.604.675.9985 (office)

[email protected]

Michael Adams

Managing Director - Star Finance GmbH

[email protected]

