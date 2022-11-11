CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in the Stack Shale of Kingfisher County Oklahoma. The property consists of a 0.64% royalty interest in 156 acres with an active drilling lease already permitted. Orion now has mineral ownership in 33,637 acres in all major US onshore oil and gas regions.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Last week we closed on a 0.13% to 0.38% non-operated working interest in 13 wells currently producing 27,000 mcfpm. The 13 wells are located in Lavaca County Texas and hold 3,000 acres by production. Several wells on the Lavaca County property are currently being reworked to increase production. " Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. This week we have closed on a 156-acre royalty in the Stack Shale area of Kingfisher County Oklahoma. Several oil companies have reported Initial production from horizontals in Kingfisher County at 6,000 BOE per day from 10,000-foot laterals. The potential income from this Stack Shale royalty is truly exciting."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

[email protected]

Phone: 760-889-3435

