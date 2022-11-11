Booking Holdings Inc. to Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will speak at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley at the May Fair Hotel in London, on December 7, beginning at 05:00 am ET / 10:00 am GMT. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://ir.bookingholdings.com/events. A replay will be available approximately 24 hours later and will remain available for 12 months.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

