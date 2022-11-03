RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, confirmed today its Bronze level sponsorship of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) ICON 2022 Conference. This year's conference is the first in-person PRSA ICON event since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the event is the first public appearance for Issuer Direct / ACCESSWIRE representatives following the announcement of Issuer Direct's acquisition of Newswire.com on Nov. 3, 2022.

"Issuer Direct is completely thrilled to participate in, and act as an event sponsor for, the PRSA ICON 2022 Conference, particularly since this is the first time the event has been held in person since 2019," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct Corp. "The Public Relations Society of America is one of the best professional organizations that supports excellence in communications for the public, private, non-profit and government sectors, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of this special conference.

"We are excited about attending the informative breakout sessions and hearing the incredible lineup of speakers, as well as networking with new communications professionals while reconnecting with old friends," said Ms. Hammers. "We encourage anyone wanting to talk to us about our solutions and services, or attendees who would like to learn more about our recent acquisition of Newswire.com, to visit us at Booth #120."

Conference to feature an impressive speaker lineup

The theme for this year's ICON event is "The Power of Influence," and the PRSA website touts "top-notch thought leaders, an extensive array of breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and more," during the two-day conference. Keynote speakers at the event include former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith, Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, and BBC and MSNBC journalist and bestselling author Katty Kay. Additionally, there will be a Military and Veteran DEI Keynote Panel that will share and explore best DEI practices, delivered by members of the world's largest employer, the U.S. Department of Defense.

In addition to its Bronze level sponsorship, Issuer Direct / ACCESSWIRE will also hold an exciting raffle drawing at noon on Nov. 15, 2022. To enter the drawing, visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth #120 by 11:45 a.m. CST, prior to the selection of the winner.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. Issuer Direct provides flat fee news distribution service, including unlimited text, images, and multimedia through its ACCESSWIRE service, and is a trusted source for online news for investment professionals for over four thousand companies in over 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

[email protected]

Jennifer Hammers

1+ 919-481-4000

[email protected]

