SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022, after the market closes. Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062

International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011

Passcode: 360522

Webcast and Slides: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through November 28, 2022, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 46803. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

214-272-0070

[email protected]

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725266/Peraso-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results



