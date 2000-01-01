Bridgewater Associates, the investing firm founded by Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) in 1975, recently disclosed its 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on Sept. 30.

Bridgewater takes a principled approach to investing, applying standardized methods to deal with recognizable market patterns. Dalio’s investment innovations such as risk parity, alpha overlay and “All Weather” are recognized as having changed the way global institutions approach investing. As a global macro-investment manager, the firm diversifies itself with investments in 150 different markets. Its management strategy is based on creating an “idea meritocracy” where fund managers employ radical truth and radical transparency, encouraging open and honest dialogue and allowing the best thinking to prevail. As part of his succession plan to transform Bridgewater into an employee-owned firm, Dalio has stepped down as co-chief investment officer as of October 2022 to take on more of mentorship role.

According to Bridgewater’s latest 13F report, its top buy for the third quarter was Visa Inc. ( V, Financial), while its biggest sell was Medtronic PLC ( MDT, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Visa

Bridgewater added 725,139 shares to its investment in Visa ( V, Financial) for a total holding of 1,216,878 shares, adding 0.65% to the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average share price of $203.49.

Shares of the American electronic payments giant continued their fall from all-time highs in the third quarter, reaching a low of $174.60 toward the end of September before beginning to bounce back. The price-earnings ratio is 29.21 as of this writing, which is below the company’s 10-year median price-earnings ratio of 33.09. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

As a dominant credit card provider in the U.S., operating a duopoly with rival Mastercard ( MA, Financial), Visa has an incredibly strong business moat due to economies of scale. The company makes money by charging interest on credit card balances as well as by taking a percentage of the profits from each transaction from businesses, which provides built-in inflation protection and allows the company to directly benefit from economic growth.

Visa’s strong and enduring business model has secured it a GuruFocus profitability rank of 10 out of 10, driven by an operating margin of 67.15%, a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 10.7% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 9.6%.

In general, we can expect Visa’s business to continue growing alongside the economy and inflation. It is possible that a disruptor could swoop in and begin taking market share, as several fintech players see an opportunity given the fact that Visa and Mastercard’s duopoly has resulted in the heftiest interchange fees of any major economy in the world. The biggest threat right now appears to be coming from “buy now pay later” services such as those offered by Affirm Holdings ( AFRM, Financial). Disruptors have yet to make any significant dent in Visa’s market share, thought this is something to keep an eye on.

Medtronic

The firm sold out of its 2,505,256-share stake in Medtronic ( MDT, Financial), which previously took up 0.95% of the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares averaged $89.87 apiece.

Medtronic is an Irish-American medical device company. After peaking in early September of 2021, the stock dropped to a new 52-week low of $79.19 in September 2022. As of this writing, the stock trades at a price-earnings ratio of 21.42, which is below the company’s median historical price-earnings ratio of 28.19. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

Medronic develops and sells a wide variety of medical devices to treat over 70 conditions. Although it is headquartered in Ireland for tax reasons, it generates the majority of its revenue in the U.S. The company is best known for its revolutionary cardiac devices, including battery-powered and miniature pacemakers. It also produces insulin pumps and diabetes therapies. A focus on chronic conditions allows Medtronic to generate high recurring revenues.

Despite a high profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and industry-leading return on capital of 66.47%, Medronic’s business has shown signs of weakness recently. Its three-year revenue per share growth rate is just 1.4%, while its three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate is 3%.

For investors, though, the elephant in the room is not Medtronic’s slowing growth, but the company’s alleged failure to disclose problems with its insulin pumps. In December 2021, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Medtronic due to its slowness in recalling certain MiniMed insulin pumps despite faulty medical device reports made to the agency, alleging the company did not take complaints seriously or take sufficient steps to investigate. Investors have brought their own lawsuit against the company as a result. There is a non-negligible risk that the litigation or delays in certain product approvals as a result of the issues with the MiniMed could hurt results going forward.

The firm’s other notable trades for the third quarter included additions to the Mondelez International Inc. ( MDLZ, Financial) and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial) holdings and reductions to its positions in the S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF ( SPY, Financial) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Class B shares ( BRK.B, Financial).

As of the quarter’s end, the firm held shares in 866 stocks valued at a total of $19.75 billion. The turnover for the period was 9%.

The top holding was Procter & Gamble Co. ( PG, Financial) with 4.23% of the equity portfolio, followed by Johnson & Johnson with 3.90% and PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP, Financial) with 3.32%.

By sector, the firm was most invested in consumer defensive, health care and consumer cyclical stocks.