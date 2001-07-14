Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that management will participate in Roth’s 2nd Annual AgTech Answers Event.

Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Renee L. Campbell, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer, will be hosting investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City.

The format of 1x1 and Fireside Chats by invitation only will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 15 private and public companies as well as enjoy analyst moderated fireside chats. The 40‐minute management‐investor meetings and social activities will provide institutional investors interaction with executive management. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit roth.com%2Fagtech2022.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH) is a relationship‐driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full‐service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market‐making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit roth.com.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005521/en/