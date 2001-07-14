The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation ( NYSE:WLK, Financial) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.3570 per share for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on December 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 25, 2022.

This is the 73rd successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.westlake.com.

