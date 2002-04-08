National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (

NRC, Financial) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Friday, January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, December 30, 2022.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.


Kevin R. Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525
