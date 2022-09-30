MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($118.5) million or ($47.72) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($51.2) million or ($19.27) per share for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($479.9) million or ($192.56) per share compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $674.0 million or $265.29 per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at SEDAR www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|09/30/2022
|09/30/2021
|09/30/2022
|09/30/2021
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|($118.5
|)
|($51.2
|)
|($479.9
|)
|$674.0
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|($47.72
|)
|($19.27
|)
|($192.56
|)
|$265.29
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082