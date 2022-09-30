Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($118.5) million or ($47.72) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($51.2) million or ($19.27) per share for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($479.9) million or ($192.56) per share compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $674.0 million or $265.29 per share the prior year.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
09/30/202209/30/202109/30/202209/30/2021
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders($118.5)($51.2)($479.9)$674.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders($47.72)($19.27)($192.56)$265.29

