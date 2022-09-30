MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($118.5) million or ($47.72) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($51.2) million or ($19.27) per share for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($479.9) million or ($192.56) per share compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $674.0 million or $265.29 per share the prior year.



Financial statements are available online at SEDAR www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the nine months ended 09/30/2022 09/30/2021 09/30/2022 09/30/2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders ($118.5 ) ($51.2 ) ($479.9 ) $674.0 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders ($47.72 ) ($19.27 ) ($192.56 ) $265.29

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082