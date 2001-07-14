Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has hired Alvin Chia as its head of Digital Assets Innovation for Asia Pacific.

Based in Singapore, Chia is responsible for delivering market-leading innovations aligned to Northern Trust’s digital asset strategy to clients across the Asia-Pacific region. He collaborates closely with industry bodies, fintechs, regulators and government entities to positively influence market change. Chia reports to Justin Chapman, global head of Digital Assets and Financial Markets.

Chia was most recently the expert senior manager of Innovation at Bain and Company. Prior to this, he was the vice president of innovation at DBS Bank. Chia holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the National University of Singapore, where he is currently completing a doctoral degree in digital innovation.

“We continue to see the pace of innovation continuing across the funds administration and custody sector, with the APAC region experiencing a transformational period of change in light of new technologies,” said Chapman. “We are pleased to appoint Alvin to this new role, leveraging his deep skills in fintech to help us continue to drive change and support our clients’ requirements.”

Northern Trust announced+the+formation of its Digital Assets and Financial Markets Group in June 2022, unifying its digital and traditional market functions across its Asset Servicing business, which provides Whole Office™ solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

