Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Ankush Saigal as Head of Telecom Industry Sector, Southeast Asia.

Universal connectedness is driving dynamic transformation across the telecom industry in Southeast Asia. Telecom companies and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are growing and expanding, as they continue to strengthen their underlying IT infrastructure to drive innovation.

Ankush will lead Wipro’s business growth in the telecom sector in Southeast Asia at a time when the overall telecom and CSP industry is looking to adopt an ecosystem play to reach greater heights and drive sustainable growth. He will also help clients accelerate their transformation journey and realize their growth ambitions by reimagining operating models and enhancing customer experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Ankush to the Wipro Southeast Asia leadership team. Ankush brings extensive experience of establishing and nurturing long-term strategic client engagements. I am looking forward to consolidating Wipro’s leadership positioning in the telecom sector further, and significantly expanding our existing engagements with telecom brands across Southeast Asian countries, with Ankush onboard. We will also nurture a thriving ecosystem with our technology partners, to craft significantly differentiated value propositions for clients,” said Badri Srinivasan, Managing Director - Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited.

“The telecom and CPS industry in Southeast Asia is continuously evolving. Enterprises are looking for partners who bring a consultative approach through deep industry domain knowledge and cutting-edge technology expertise. Wipro already has a strong presence in the region and is leading the way in partnering with telecom & CSP companies globally. It is an honor to join Wipro and partner with clients on their transformation journey. I would like to thank the Wipro Leadership team for this opportunity to be a part of the next growth phase at Wipro,” said Ankush Saigal.

An industry veteran, Ankush has worked with some of the largest brands in the industry. Prior to joining Wipro, Ankush was with Accenture, where his responsibilities included expanding Technology Sales across Communication, Media and HiTech Industry, driving go-to-market (GTM) with key ecosystem partners and managing key client relationships. Prior to Accenture, he worked with Infosys and was managing one of the largest business relationships in the region.

About Wipro in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) Strategic Market Unit. Wipro has been present in Southeast Asia for over two decades, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals in their business transformation and digital journeys. Wipro also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities – Capco, Designit, Topcoder and Rizing. In line with our growth ambition for the region, we continue to invest in localization, building talent at scale, while strengthening our partnerships and knowledge of regional demands to offer differentiated services and experience to our clients. Wipro has been recognized by the Top+Employers+Institute+as+a+Top+Employer+in+Singapore+for+2022.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

