DexCom%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring, its global partners and Dexcom Warriors will once again help the world #SeeDiabetes and empower members of the diabetes community to express their unique journey with diabetes in an accessible way – by creating custom Dexcom CGM patches via the newly launched design site that illustrate just how unique each person’s diabetes story is.

To kick off the activities in the UK and Ireland, four of Dexcom’s local Celebrity Warriors have been busy designing their own custom Dexcom CGM patches, showcasing their personal stories to help people with diabetes feel seen and heard wherever they live—including celloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason (diagnosed aged 12), England Rugby player Henry Slade (diagnosed aged 18), fitness influencer Eoin Costelloe (diagnosed aged 19) and model Roxy Horner (diagnosed aged 30). These patches will illustrate what it means to them to #SeeDiabetes and encourage others to take part.

Henry Slade, professional Rugby player and Dexcom Warrior: “Raising awareness of diabetes has always been important to me. I had great role models growing up, especially watching my dad successfully manage his diabetes while continuing to play sport, and I’ve learned there’s nothing you can’t do. The patch I’ve designed is a testament to this, celebrating my achievements with Exeter and the impact Dexcom CGM has had on my diabetes journey.”

To get involved in the conversation and help people with diabetes feel seen and heard, Dexcom is asking those with diabetes, their family and friends to visit UK.SeeDiabetes.com to design their own custom patch, illustrating their personal Diabetes Story and sharing pictures on social media using the hashtag #SeeDiabetes. Dexcom will also be giving away patches to the first 500 designs in the UK and Ireland, while supplies last.

Ben Byrne, Country Director UK & Ireland: “We know from our Warrior community that diabetes can sometimes feel invisible, made even more apparent by a lack of understanding from those outside the diabetes community. So on World Diabetes Day, we are showcasing all of the amazing diabetes stories to help as many people feel seen and heard.”

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology.

