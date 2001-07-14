The Thanksgiving holiday brings many things: the crisp fall air, early morning turkey trots, delicious food and of course, those uncomfortable conversations with extended family members that you haven’t seen in a while. To bring comfort to every facet of Thanksgiving this year, including your conversations and waistband, Stove Top,® a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is excited to bring back Stuffing Pants to celebrate their 50th anniversary—because everyone knows when it comes to Thanksgiving, the stretchier, the better.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005405/en/

Stove Top Launches Stuffing Pants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in Comfort and Style (Photo: Business Wire)

Stove Top® Stuffing Pants will be available on Amazon.com beginning November 16 at 6am ET for $24.90 in a variety of sizes for a limited time only, while supplies last. The new and improved jogger-style pants will feature:

360 degree stuffin’-stretch technology

An extra wide, waistband so you don’t feel guilty about going back for seconds (or even thirds)

An extra-large cargo pocket in case you can’t resist sneaking some stuffing for later

Soft, Stove Top red fabric so you can enjoy Thanksgiving in comfort and style

“After listening to our fans and hearing the demand to bring comfort to the Thanksgiving dinner table, we are thrilled to bring back our Stuffing Pants this year with a new modern twist,” said Martina Davis, Associate Director, Marketing at Kraft Heinz. “We understand that one of the most important parts of holiday dinners is comfort and convenience, so we are excited to launch our Stuffing Pants to make Thanksgiving fun and allow you to enjoy life’s special moments with friends and family.”

Available in Turkey, Chicken, Pork, Cornbread, Savory Herb and Traditional Sage, Stove Top, the easy to make stuffing, is available at retailers nationwide as the perfect Thanksgiving addition or as a side dish to any meal.

For more information on Stove Top Stuffing Pants, follow @StoveTop on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY:

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005405/en/