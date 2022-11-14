Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $79.00Mil. The top holdings were VSH(48.77%), VNOM(22.83%), and HAL(9.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 178,703-share investment in NYSE:KEX. Previously, the stock had a 10.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.05 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Kirby Corp traded for a price of $67.7 per share and a market cap of $4.06Bil. The stock has returned 16.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kirby Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ATSG by 261,691 shares. The trade had a 7.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.04.

On 11/14/2022, Air Transport Services Group Inc traded for a price of $29.05 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned 7.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Transport Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 56,999-share investment in NYSE:OLN. Previously, the stock had a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.66 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Olin Corp traded for a price of $59.31 per share and a market cap of $8.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 245,000 shares in NYSE:RES, giving the stock a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.25 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, RPC Inc traded for a price of $10.2 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned 96.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RPC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-book ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 95,000 shares in BATS:UVXY, giving the stock a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF 2x Shares traded for a price of $9.2 per share and a market cap of $769.38Mil. The stock has returned -42.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

