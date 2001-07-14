Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC) subsidiary was awarded more than $42 million in significant upgrade and maintenance projects within the electrical utility, pulp & paper, and oil & gas segments in North America.

“We’ve seen continued strong demand for our Thermal aftermarket offerings and remain committed to supporting our customers through our portfolio of best-in-class products and services,” said Chris Riker, Senior Vice President, Thermal. “The demand for outage services, plant maintenance and parts supply is high, particularly for the North American utility and heavy industrial fleet.”

BWCC Vice President & General Manager Mike Hidas said, “We have a substantial backlog in our construction business for the months ahead and this new set of bookings further strengthens that as we head into 2023.“

“We’re pleased to provide our significant experience and expertise to meet our customers’ needs and look forward to executing these projects safely and profitably, while achieving our Target Zero safety goal of zero injuries or incidents,” Hidas said.

BWCC’s projects and services include package boiler installations, industrial boiler component replacements, repairs, maintenance and new services. BWCC also provides upgrades and enhancement services to utility customers in North America. BWCC is a single-source supplier of a full range of field construction, construction management and maintenance services with extensive experience — from large, complex projects to small unanticipated quick turnaround repair needs for any facility.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on %3Ci%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fi%3E and learn more at %3Ci%3Ebabcock.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

