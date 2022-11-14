Qtron Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 409 stocks valued at a total of $402.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.25%), MSFT(3.87%), and AMZN(2.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Qtron Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Qtron Investments LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 156,864 shares. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/14/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $70.77 per share and a market cap of $187.37Bil. The stock has returned -57.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Qtron Investments LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 35,885 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 11/14/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $73.83 per share and a market cap of $382.89Bil. The stock has returned -35.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 59,315-share investment in ARCA:KSA. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.12 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF traded for a price of $41.89 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -3.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

The guru sold out of their 47,834-share investment in OTCPK:SNPTY. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.41 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp traded for a price of $43 per share and a market cap of $51.83Bil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-book ratio of 0.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 50,802 shares in NYSE:BP, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.76 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, BP PLC traded for a price of $33.84 per share and a market cap of $102.46Bil. The stock has returned 28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

