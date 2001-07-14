Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) (“FBRT” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Joe Dumars to the FBRT Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023. Following the appointment of Mr. Dumars, the Board will comprise eight directors, seven of whom will be independent.

Mr. Dumars, 59, is an experienced executive, owner, and operator of multiple businesses with a track record of accomplishments based on individual contribution, leadership and team building. Mr. Dumars has been the EVP and head of basketball operations for the National Basketball Association (“NBA”) since 2022. Previously, Mr. Dumars was the Chief Strategy Officer for the Sacramento Kings NBA franchise from 2020 through 2022 and was president of the basketball division of Independent Sports & Entertainment, LLC, an integrated sports, media, entertainment, and management company from 2017 through 2019. Mr. Dumars began his professional career as a basketball player in 1985 when he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons franchise. He played for the team until 1999, being named an NBA All-Star six times, and served as president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 1999 to 2014. Mr. Dumars has a B.S. in management from McNeese State University.

“We are very excited to have Joe Dumars join the Company’s Board of Directors and believe his extensive management background and diverse array of knowledge will further strengthen our Board,” said Richard Byrne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FBRT.

Peter McDonough, Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, added, “On behalf of the Company and our stockholders, we are honored to have Joe’s leadership and experience supporting FBRT. The Board of Directors looks forward to his future contributions and insights.”

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of September 30, 2022, FBRT had approximately $6.2 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. For further information, please visit www.fbrtreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005167/en/