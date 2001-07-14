KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today presented two posters at the 2022 meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Louisville, Kentucky. The first highlighted new data that reveals the significant impact of HAE attacks on the mental health, daily activities, and quality of life for people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE) receiving either parenterally delivered on-demand only treatment or prophylaxis with on-demand treatment for breakthrough attacks. More than half of people with HAE felt unable to participate in important events or activities, while nearly half felt ‘less than 100% themselves’ due to HAE.

The second presentation focused on injection- or infusion-related adverse drug reactions (ADRs) reported in the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) for currently approved on-demand hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapies. The five most frequently reported ADRs were injection site pain, site swelling, site erythema, access site complications/malfunctions, and incorrect route of product administration.

“Both HAE patient feedback and FAERS data suggest that there is still a significant unmet need for on-demand treatments that have greater ease and less traumatic routes of administration,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “This is exactly why we are developing our pipeline of oral therapies, to improve the treatment experience and ultimately the lives of people living with HAE.”

KalVista presented the following posters at the 2022 ACAAI Meeting:

Impact of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks on Quality of Life and Activities of Daily Living: Dr. Douglas H. Jones, Rocky Mountain Allergy at Tanner Clinic; Layton, Utah, USA.

Dr. Douglas H. Jones, Rocky Mountain Allergy at Tanner Clinic; Layton, Utah, USA. Real-World Treatment Burden Associated with Parenteral On-Demand Therapies for Hereditary Angioedema: Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and is enrolling the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

