Enanta+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2022 after the U.S. market closes on November 21, 2022. Enanta management will then host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide an update on Enanta’s business, including its research and development pipeline.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the investors section of Enanta’s website https%3A%2F%2Fir.enanta.com%2Fevents-presentations or by clicking here. To participate by phone, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register a day in advance or at a minimum of 15 minutes before the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Enanta’s website following the event.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

