GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)( FRA:6IRA, Financial) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 14, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will participate at the LSX Inv€$tival Showcase in London, UK. The Showcase is part of Europe's biggest dedicated healthcare investment week.

IRLAB will participate at the LSX Inv€$tival Showcase in London, UK, on November 14, 2022. The event's main purpose is to connect life science och healthcare executives with capital and partners and includes presentations and 1-1 meetings. The Show has an exclusive partnership with global investment bank Jefferies, with the showcase serving as the pre-day to Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO

Phone: +46 730 70 69 00

E-mail: [email protected]

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

