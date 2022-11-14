VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Frequency Exchange Corp. (the "Company") ( TSXV:FREQ, Financial) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), a Canadian Wellness Company, announces that Bluetuskr has joined our team to build out the Lyme program throughout Europe and North America.

"We are beyond excited to join the FREmedica team and assist them with their marketing efforts. Wave 1 is not only a revolutionary product for people with Lyme disease, but this disease really hits close to home for our team members as well. So, being able to be a part of something that is genuinely helping people that struggle with this disease every day is an amazing opportunity while partnering with the rest of the FREmedica team is something we did not want to pass up," says President/Founder of Bluetuskr.

The BlueTuskr team will be developing and executing a cohesive marketing strategy for the Wave 1 and developing personalized experiences for all users and customers. They will be implementing a strong social media strategy across organic and paid efforts as well as a robust email marketing campaigns to further improve customer retention, develop the community around the Wave 1, and communicate FREmedica's mission. BlueTuskr will also be executing a full-scale content marketing strategy to improve on FREmedica's current SEO efforts as well as ensure that we not only become a thought leader in this category but that we'll be able to provide as much valuable content as necessary, so our users are given them all of the answers and insight they need.

"With these marketing efforts in place, we'll be able to introduce the Wave 1 to a much larger audience and begin to further expand on FREmedica's brand recognition while developing an engaged and passionate community. While we will be focused on executing a cohesive marketing plan to sustain FREmedica's growth, we are also looking forward to further introducing the Wave 1 to people who suffer from Lyme disease and helping them manage their symptoms," says Nicole Sullivan, President of FREmedica.

About BlueTuskr

BlueTuskr is a full-service marketing company that provides solutions for e-commerce brands that build deeper relationships with customers through in-depth analytics, transparency, and proven strategies. Through collective experiences, BlueTuskr's team of marketing experts takes on an all-encompassing approach. By rising to the challenges that e-commerce sellers face, BlueTuskr's specialists become a fully integrated marketing department that provides a seamless omnichannel experience and delivers results. https://bluetuskr.com/

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia-based company focused on the development and commercialization of a Frequency Delivery System you wear, that delivers a special package of frequencies designed for the health & wellness and performance enhancement markets worldwide. NIKKI is the fifth generation Frequency Delivery System released by the Company. It is the third wearable technology designed by the Company, initially to deliver frequencies to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. The technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

