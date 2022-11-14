COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Linkfire ( STO:LINKFI, Financial) On 14 November 2022, an extraordinary general meeting of Linkfire A/S (the "Company") was held at the Company's headquarters Artillerivej 86, 3. th., 2300 Copenhagen.

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the proposals from the board of directors to

authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Company without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders at market price

authorise the chairman of the meeting to file the changes to the articles of association with the Danish Business Authority.

Copenhagen, 14 November 2022

Board of directors of Linkfire A/S

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: [email protected]

Linkfire's Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: [email protected]

About Linkfire - Empowering entertainment discovery everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

Decisions of the extraordinary general meeting of Linkfire A/S

