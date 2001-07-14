CI+Financial+Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary total assets of $364.3 billion as at October 31, 2022, consisting of asset management assets of $116.3 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $76.2 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $171.9 billion.

In October, CI completed two U.S. acquisitions: the Boston-based team and assets of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, which is now known as CI Eaton Private Wealth, and Inverness Counsel, LLC of New York, which has been rebranded CI Inverness Private Wealth.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. October 31, 2022 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions) ENDING ASSETS October

2022 September

2022 % Change October

2021 % Change Asset management (1) $116.3 $114.2 1.8% $142.7 -18.5% Canada wealth management $76.2 $74.0 3.0% $79.3 -3.9% U.S. wealth management (2) $171.9 $149.8 14.8% $102.3 68.0% TOTAL ASSETS $364.3 $338.0 7.8% $324.3 12.3%

ASSET MANAGEMENT – AVERAGE AUM October

2022 September

2022 September

2022 Fiscal

2021 % Change Monthly average $114.8 $117.4 - - -2.2% Quarter-to-date average $114.8 - $119.1 - -3.6% Year-to-date average $126.2 - - $137.9 -8.5%

Includes $31.1 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at October 31, 2022 ($30.4 billion at September 30, 2022 and $35.4 billion at October 31, 2021). Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3623, 1.3813 and 1.2388 for October 2022, September 2022 and October 2021, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CIXX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn+page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

