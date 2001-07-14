Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the signing of the definitive agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of Neurescence Inc., an innovative provider of ultralight fiber-bundle Multiscopes™ for simultaneous multi-region, optical functional neuroimaging. Neurescence’s flagship product Chromatone™ moves illumination and detection hardware off the animal head. This enables simultaneous imaging and stimulation of three sub-types of neurons in up to four regions for flexible investigation of the central nervous system with single-neuron resolution in naturalistic behavior. This platform creates strong synergies with Bruker’s existing Ultima multiphoton solutions and newly acquired Inscopix head-mounted miniscopes. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Our differentiated system provides a viable means of performing multi-region-of-interest investigation with minimal weight impact to subject animals,” said Dr. Yasaman Soudagar, Co-Founder and CEO of Neurescence. “Now, with Bruker, we can greatly increase the worldwide reach of this technology to enable researchers to gain deeper knowledge of neural network functions.”

“Along with our recent addition of Inscopix, this acquisition bolsters Bruker’s position as the leading provider of freely behaving animal imaging and photostimulation,” added Dr. Mark R. Munch, Bruker NANO Group President. “Neurescence’s extremely flexible and light-weight fiber-bundle Multiscope™ with off-animal approach has great potential to address diversified research needs and future trends, opening the door to advanced imaging modalities.”

About Neurescence Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Neurescence was founded in 2015 by a team of scientists dedicated to developing better methods for studying the central nervous system. The company holds recent patents for simultaneous multi-region optical imaging and stable detachable fiber-lens connectors with a focus lock mechanism. Neurescence’s Chromatone system enables in vivo calcium imaging and optogenetics across multiple brain and spinal cord regions, at single-cell resolution. The use of a detector that is off-animal enables both higher frame rate capture and the use of more sensitive cameras. Neurescence combines this novel optical imaging technology with machine learning to overcome critical challenges in neuroresearch. Learn more at www.neurescence.com.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

