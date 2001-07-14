FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today unveiled a wide range of new global commercial customer agreements representing some of the world’s leading brands, signaling continued growth and momentum for the company’s business and breadth of offerings, and further enhancing its role as an essential partner for C-suite decision-makers.

FiscalNote’s commercial customer success announcement includes new customer wins, significant renewals of existing clients, as well as the expansion of contracts that provide additional products and services to existing customers who are leveraging the company’s growing portfolio enhanced by strategic acquisitions, integrations, and product improvements and innovations.

Recent commercial sector contract wins announced today by FiscalNote include, but are not limited to, the following:

Chevron Mediacom Amgen Owens Corning Boeing Estée Lauder American Express Teleflex Match Group Hy-Vee Inc. Uber InterContinental Hotels Group L’Oréal Nextech Convergent Energy & Power CGI Group Moderna Kimberly-Clark Asian Development Bank Inter-American Development Bank

Existing and new customers are increasingly using FiscalNote’s expansive portfolio of offerings in a variety of ways to survive and thrive in a challenging worldwide economic environment, including:

Global companies across the marketplace that are navigating potential reductions in operations in certain foreign jurisdictions - and need to understand related compliance and sanctions issues

Large multinational enterprises that need to increase their capabilities to track, understand, and act on impactful political and policy developments globally – and to do so efficiently without significant expansion of their current team

Customers who are leveraging data regarding government spending – even down to local discussions at the school board level – to identify upcoming government purchasing decisions in efforts to discover and capture incremental revenue

“The world’s leading corporations continue to turn to FiscalNote to leverage our expertise, SaaS products, and our advisory services to turn insights into action, and deliver results that benefit every leader in every corner office,” said Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, FiscalNote. “In times of economic and political volatility, it’s all the more crucial for enterprises to stay on top of rapidly changing policy and economic changes, and to find and assess every new opportunity for their businesses, making our role as a mission-critical partner even more essential to help them navigate the ever-increasing complexities posed by a dynamic policymaking environment. Whether at the municipal, county, state, federal, or global level, electoral changes are posing monumental shifts in the direction of policymaking and regulatory activity, forcing companies to seek a comprehensive, one-stop-shop of solutions. At FiscalNote, our unique and proprietary blend of human analysis, AI integrations, and innovative SaaS platforms provide answers to pressing needs on a minute-by-minute basis. We are honored the world’s most prominent companies choose FiscalNote to be their North Star to guide them forward.”

Today’s announcement of recent major commercial sector contracts agreements by FiscalNote follows its recent+announcement of securing significant new public sector contract wins, expansions, and renewals of major departments and agencies across the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the U.S. Government.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005384/en/