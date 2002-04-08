ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) is proud to announce that following pilot production with manufacturing partner PT Indofarma Tbk, the Company is now commencing commercial deliveries of its Generation 2 AptameX™ Covid-19 test kit to Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and other commercial clients, both starting in and around Jakarta.



“We’re excited to commence commercial deliveries in Indonesia. Following a pilot program in Jakarta earlier this year we will resume the rollout of AptameX to schools and businesses,” stated Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko. “As we move the treating Covid-19 as endemic, AptameX represents the right combination of friendly, affordable and accurate solution for the future”.

Nahdlatul Ulama (DKI) is the Jakarta branch of Nahdlatul Ulama, which nationally in Indonesia has over 90 million registered members and operates over 6,000 schools and universities, and several hundred hospitals and clinics. Achiko had earlier in 2022 signed a marketing and sales agreement to deliver one million tests, before growing to five million per month in 2022.

AptameX is a saliva-based Covid-19 test using DNA Aptamers bound to gold nanoparticles in a colloidal solution, and the result is read by a UV Spectrophotometer and then analyzed with custom software. Unlike a molecular and immunoassay approaches, the test’s use of DNA Aptamers has yielded encouraging results at low viral loads outperforming most lateral flow based rapid tests.

“We’ve had some distractions along the way, but we’re excited to get things back on track. We’ve secured materials supply, and establishing production in Indonesia and Taiwan, and now we’re looking forward to delivering on a solution that’s right for Indonesia and bringing it to the world,” added Goh.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW, ACHKF, www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Company’s lead product, AptameX™, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat™, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX™ and Teman Sehat™ were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX™ received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

The AptameX™ DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.

