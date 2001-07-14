Today, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food, announced the opening of its first advanced order vehicle pickup window, “sweetlane” located in Schaumburg, IL. The grand opening of “sweetlane” on November 15 serves as the latest iteration of the company’s evolving restaurant experience, testing new formats to meet customers where they are.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005272/en/

sweetgreen opens first order ahead drive-up format, "sweetlane" (Photo: Business Wire)

As the first of its fleet, the “sweetlane” provides an effortless experience for visitors in vehicles to pickup online orders through a drive-up window. To order via “sweetlane,” customers place their order through the sweetgreen website or app, and choose “sweetlane” as their desired retrieval method under “Select a Pickup Location.” When their order is ready, guests can drive through the “sweetlane” to pick up their meal. As they wait, guests can observe team members preparing orders with fresh ingredients through a round observation window—bringing the in-store experience to every touchpoint in the new format. Dine-in and pickup inside the restaurant will also be available.

On the heels of sweetgreen’s recent Midwest expansion, the restaurant brand is not only populating more suburban communities, but it’s also meeting the need for convenient, healthier options at scale. According to internal research findings, 52% of existing suburban customers find it challenging to locate fresh, quality food to order on-the-go.

“Innovation is in the sweetgreen DNA, and meeting customers where they are is the key to our brand mission; connecting people to real food,” said Jonathan Neman, CEO and Co-Founder of sweetgreen. “We hope this new experience provides ease and accessibility for the community craving deliciously fresh and healthy plant-forward food.”

The freestanding building features unique design elements on all sides, including a continuous green dip around the building, a large-scale mural by local Chicago artist Cody Hudson and architectural awning details.

In honor of grand opening week, sweetgreen is rolling out a Celebration Sweepstakes where 1 lucky winner has the chance to win $10,000 in sg credit. Guests will be automatically entered to win when purchasing through the web or app, selecting “sweetlane” as their pickup method during the contest period: November 15, 2022 at 12:00:00 AM CT thru November 21, 2022 at 11:59:59 PM CT. The sweepstakes is also open to mail-in entry, with no purchase required. As an extra sweet touch, “sweetlane” guests will also receive a free custom car air freshener, valid one per order, available while supplies last.

Today, the restaurant brand is reimagining fast food all while leading with purpose and making sustainable decisions that never sacrifice quality for convenience. For every meal sold on opening day, sweetgreen will donate a meal to The Schaumburg Township Food Pantry to nourish people experiencing food insecurity. The restaurant is located at 1320 N. Meacham Rd. and the hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily.

About sweetgreen:

sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005272/en/