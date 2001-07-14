DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is thrilled to announce it has reached a major milestone in its year-long partnership+with+PrintReleaf: more than 500,000 trees planted at reforestation projects around the world. DCM is incredibly proud to be hitting this target after just one year in the program. The PrintReleaf initiative is part of a comprehensive ESG strategy the company has put in place to reduce its environmental impact and improve sustainability for years to come.

PrintReleaf offers its partners a patented software platform that measures paper consumption in real time, calculates how many trees were harvested to produce that paper, and automatically replants the exact number of trees at global reforestation projects. Since joining the program on October 25, 2021, DCM has driven the replanting of 522,471 trees at sites in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Madagascar, and the Dominican Republic. Based on PrintReleaf’s equivalency calculations, this translates to offsetting the consumption of more than 43 million pounds of paper.

“This is a significant and very proud moment for us,” says Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM. “One year ago we were just kicking off this partnership, and now we’ve already reached over 500,000 trees planted. We’re fully committed to reducing our environmental footprint and PrintReleaf is helping us—and our clients—do that in a very real and concrete way. It’s incredibly exciting and we can’t wait to see what we achieve in 2023.”

“Working with DCM has allowed us to create incredible impact given their size and scale,” says Jordan Darragh, founder and CEO of PrintReleaf. “There is now a whole suite of major brands across Canada who can confidently say their supply chain is more sustainable than it was a year ago, thanks to DCM. It’s crucial for big industry players like DCM to take the lead, and we’re excited to be supporting their ESG and sustainability efforts.”

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PRINTRELEAF

PrintReleaf creates a global sustainability standard by certifiably guaranteeing to releaf the paper consumption of PrintReleaf customers. PrintReleaf is the only technology platform that measures customers' paper usage and certifiably reforests that usage on an equivalent basis. The patented PrintReleaf technology not only tracks paper consumption, but also monitors PrintReleaf reforestation partners to ensure fulfillment. Market-leading companies with a passion for the environment and a progressive concern for advancing environmental stewardship, together with their customers, rely on PrintReleaf to provide a nexus of partnerships involving forestry, technology, and business. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.printreleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

