Juniper+Networks+(NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has participated in and powered SuperComputing+2022 (SC22) with integral network infrastructure for over ten years. Taking place in Dallas, Texas, SC22 is the largest industry tradeshow for high-performance computing (HPC), bringing together various experts from universities, government agencies, private companies and more.

During SC22, Juniper will be demoing in booth #2843, showcasing its brand new MX304 Compact Multi-Service Edge Router and MX10004 Multi-Service Edge Router, among other products and solutions. Both routers are powered by Juniper’s latest generation of networking chipset, the Trio+6. The MX10004 includes a modular 7RU, 4-slot line card configuration designed to meet the most demanding service edge requirements. The MX304 is suited for environments where space and power are at an absolute premium, providing a highly compact, 2RU platform with the flexibility to scale out services with 3.2 Tbps and 4.8 Tbps in redundant and non-redundant configurations, respectively.

At SC22, Juniper will also offer expert support services and networking infrastructure to power HPC modeling and experiments taking place at the event. Juniper’s Mist+AI for wireless, wired and SD-WAN will be demonstrated in Juniper’s booth with the wireless AP43, Session Smart Router (SSR) and EX switching.

At SC19, Juniper enabled SCINet, which organizes the annual SuperComputing event, to deliver+a+cutting-edge+400+Gigabit+circuit+to+the+show+floor. This year, Juniper has expanded its role in SC22 to include products from across its portfolio and bring its widest range of products yet, across EX, MX, QFX, Mist and SRX lines. This gives educators and researchers a powerful new set of integrated tools that enable a wide range of advanced science and engineering applications, programs and interdisciplinary activities.

Juniper’s equipment is vital to SC22’S routing, switching and security design and their efforts to build the most+powerful+and+advanced+network+on+Earth.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security, and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005383/en/