UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ( OLK) today announced that it is now taking orders for Olink® Flex, a fully flexible made-to-order product to select and combine up to 21 human proteins using absolute quantification in one biomarker panel.

With the introduction of Olink® Flex, the Company offers a mix-and-match solution for efficient creation of custom protein biomarker panels with uncompromised data quality, unparalleled specificity, high sensitivity, broad dynamic range, and short turnaround time. Additionally, the solution features absolute quantification methodology for protein concentration measurement, an important feature for many applications spanning clinical to basic research.

Using an online panel builder in Olink® Insight, customers can freely pick and choose 15 to 21 pre-validated assays from over 200 human protein biomarkers covering major biological pathways such as inflammation, immuno-oncology and oncology, neurology, and cardiovascular disease.

With this new product line, Olink enables customers to easily design customized biomarker panels that include the protein assays of their choice, tailored to specific research needs. This latest high-performance solution based on Olink® Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology accelerates targeted protein biomarker studies in academic and clinical research to investigate inflammatory processes and immune responses, understand mechanisms of disease and validate unique biomarker signatures.

“I am immensely proud to be able to present this new product to the market. We are continuing to innovate and invest in the expansion of our portfolio to include even more targeted and customizable solutions for protein biomarker research. From a technical perspective this is a very challenging question to solve for; significant multiplex in the low-plex space, customization, absolute quantification, and generating robust and reliable longitudinal data over time such as in a clinical trial. With Olink® Flex, customers now have the opportunity to study specific protein signatures of interest while maintaining the quality, performance, specificity, and sensitivity of our proprietary PEA technology,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics. “Olink® Flex is one of many developments currently underway to serve a broader spectrum of needs within protein biomarker research, providing a wider offering of application-focused mid-plex solutions and more flexible customer offerings.”

“We are excited about Olink’s Flex panel as it will enable greater flexibility in absolute quantification of our targets of interest for evaluation of new vaccines and antivirals,” said Eugenia Ong, Principal Research Scientist of the Viral Research and Experimental Medicine Centre at SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre (ViREMiCS).

Olink Flex is fully compatible with Olink® Signature Q100, a low maintenance, auto-calibrated instrument for data readout that facilitates unattended operation. Work efficiency is further increased by the streamlined assay workflow with minimal hands-on time and no need for time-consuming washing steps.

With this latest addition, the Olink technology platform now scales from the high-plex product Olink® Explore 3072, to mid-plex Olink® Target 96 and Target 48, down to customized low-plex Olink® Focus and Olink® Flex.

Olink® Flex Product details

Online panel builder utilizing the Olink ® Insight platform

Insight platform Fully flexible made-to-order format to measure 40 samples simultaneously

Measures up to 21 proteins from only 1µl of sample

Selection from a broad library of more than 200 highly relevant protein assays

Readout in pg/mL and Normalized Protein eXpression (NPX)

Runs on Olink ® Signature Q100 and Biomark HD

Signature Q100 and Biomark HD NPX Signature software for data quality control and statistical analysis

Available as reagent kit with turnaround time of 3-5 weeks

For more details, please visit: https://www.olink.com/products-services/flex/

Investor contact

Jan Medina, CFA

VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

[email protected]

Media contact

Andrea Prander

Corporate Communications Manager

Mobile: +46 768 775 275

[email protected]

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

