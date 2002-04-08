NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Verizon (, VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 16, at 2:05 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors.



Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

[email protected]

201-572-9317

@ericwilkens