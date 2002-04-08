HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) ( NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a three-year, $15 million contract to provide cultural resources services to support the design and development of transportation facilities and assets for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) Office of Environmental Services. NV5 will deliver engineering services related to archaeological and historical sites, including artifact curation, archaeological survey, testing, permitting, historic rehabilitation studies for structures, and National Register of Historic Places nominations.



“The importance of social, economic, and environmental sustainability in infrastructure has grown in recent years,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are proud to contribute NV5’s technical expertise to support our clients in the delivery of safe and efficient roadways that support the historical integrity, economic growth, and wellbeing of our communities.”

“This award recognizes the strong relationship that NV5 has built with GDOT over time and the breadth of services that we offer to support GDOT’s mission,” said Rick Strickland, PE, Director of Southeast Infrastructure Operations at NV5.

NV5 Global, Inc. ( NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

