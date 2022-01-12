PR Newswire

Over two-thirds of global travelers planning trips between December 2022 and February 2023

and Almost 9 in 10 will travel the same amount or more compared to the same period last year

Consumers will maintain levels of travel spend this season, with over half (52%) planning to spend more on their trips compared to last year

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor ®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today releases its latest Seasonal Travel Index, providing a preview and outlook for travel demand and patterns for the months of December 2022 to February 2023.

Overview

Globally, the desire to travel shows no sign of abating, with more than two thirds (67%) of respondents planning to travel this upcoming season (between 12/1/22-2/28/23) and the majority of those (82%) planning 1-2 trips. Almost 9 in 10 respondents (89%) will travel the same amount or more compared to last year, with this figure highest in the U.S. (93%) and lowest in the U.K. (86%).

Inflationary pressures across the globe continue to impact consumer spending behavior, with almost two-thirds of survey respondents (62%) changing travel plans as a result of rising living costs, consistent with behavior from prior Seasonal Travel Indexes over the last two quarters of 2022. Around a third (32%) will likely travel less or for shorter lengths than previously planned, while a similar number (30%) plan to vacation closer to home than previously planned. Rising energy costs also impact travel behaviors, though slightly less so than rising living costs.

While affordability is now nearly twice as important as other factors when planning a trip, travelers will maintain travel spend this season, with over a third (36%) planning to spend about the same amount as last year on travel and over half (52%) spending more.

The majority of global travelers (57%) plan to travel domestically this upcoming season, however, the propensity to take international trips has increased (from 40% to 43%) since the previous Seasonal Travel Index. With winter on the horizon in the northern hemisphere, the most popular global destinations feature a mix of major global cities like Paris, London and New York, along with winter sun favorites such as Cancun, Dubai and Punta Cana.

Australians in particular are more inclined to travel internationally compared to the previous Seasonal Travel Index (+7%). This could be due to seasonality and the recent reduction of COVID-19 restrictions for Australians travelers. American respondents also show a higher propensity for foreign trips compared to the previous Index (+3%).

Unsurprisingly, the top ten fastest growing global destinations (those that have seen the largest year-on-year growth) are all based in Asia-Pacific countries, many of which have reopened to international travelers or loosened restrictions over the past 12 months.

"Despite rising costs associated with global inflation, traveler appetite shows no sign of slowing as we head into the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere," said Alice Jong, Research and Insights Senior Analyst, Media at Tripadvisor. "As we continue our recovery trajectory following the pandemic, we are also seeing positive signs with traveler intent data showing strong demand for long-haul and international travel."

The following sentiment survey and Tripadvisor platform metrics provides a global overview of traveler demand, with breakdowns of seasonal behavioral data by market surveyed.

Seasonal Travel Index (December 22-February 23)

Trip Characteristics

Globally, over two-thirds (67%) of respondents plan to travel this upcoming season, between December 2022 and February 2023.

US: 59%

UK: 60%

AUS: 71%

JP: 53%

SG: 84%

Of those, most plan to take between 1-2 trips, with U.S. respondents over indexing for taking six or more trips.

US: 1-2 trips (76%), 2-5 trips (16%), 6+ trips (6%)

UK: 1-2 trips (86%), 2-5 trips (11%), 6+ trips (3%)

AUS: 1-2 trips (83%), 2-5 trips (15%), 6+ trips (1%)

JP: 1-2 trips (81%), 2-5 trips (16%), 6+ trips (2%)

SG: 1-2 trips (83%), 2-5 trips (14%), 6+ trips (3%)

Globally, almost half of respondents (45%) are planning to travel more this upcoming season than they did last year.

US: 53%

UK: 47%

AUS: 50

JP: 33%

SG: 62%

The majority (57%) plan to travel domestically. Australians in particular are more inclined to travel internationally when compared to the previous Seasonal Travel Index (+7).

US: Domestic (78%), International (22%)

UK: Domestic (50%), International (50%)

AUS: Domestic (72%), International (28%)

JP: Domestic (93%), International (7%)

SG: Domestic (11%), International (89%)

Most (68%) plan to return to a destination they have visited before.

US: 73%

UK: 67%

AUS: 70%

JP: 67%

SG: 66%

Traveler Spend

Over half of travelers globally (52%) plan to spend more on their trip this upcoming season compared to the same period last year.

US: 58%

UK: 43%

AUS: 47%

JP: 38%

SG: 61%

Almost two thirds of global respondents (62%) plan on changing their travel behaviors as a result of rising living costs, consistent with prior Seasonal Travel Indexes.

US: 61% (39% will travel less/for shorter periods, 22% will vacation closer to home)

UK: 62% (31% will travel less/for shorter periods, 31% will vacation closer to home)

AUS: 61% (32% will travel less/for shorter periods, 29% will vacation closer to home)

JP: 42% (16% will travel less/for shorter periods, 26% will vacation closer to home)

SG: 72% (36% will travel less/for shorter periods, 36% will vacation closer to home)

Rising energy costs will also impact upcoming travel behaviors, though slightly less than rising living costs. Japanese consumers are less likely to be in this camp, as 52% plan to travel as planned despite rising energy costs.

US: 55%

UK: 55%

AUS: 55%

JP: 36%

SG: 67%

Cost/affordability (66%) is nearly twice as important to respondents as other factors such as trip length (36%) and trip type (32%) when planning a vacation, consistent with prior data.

US: Cost/affordability (62%), trip length (41%), trip type (35%)

UK: Cost/affordability (71%), trip length (40%), trip type (36%)

AUS: Cost/affordability (70%), trip length (44%), trip type (32%)

JP: Cost/affordability (73%), trip length (26%), trip type (37%)

SG: Cost/affordability (59%), trip length (32%), trip type (16%)

Top Destinations - December 2022 to February 2023

Global

Dates of search on Tripadvisor by October 2022

Dates of travel searched on Tripadvisor Dec 1 - Feb 28

Overall Domestic International 1. London, U.K. 1. New York City 1. Paris, France 2. Paris, France 2. London 2. Cancun, Mexico 3. New York City, U.S. 3. Orlando 3. London, U.K. 4. Cancun, Mexico 4. Las Vegas 4. Dubai, U.A.E. 5. Dubai, U.A.E. 5. Honolulu 5. Punta Cana, Caribbean 6. Punta Cana, Caribbean 6. Rio de Janeiro 6. Bangkok, Thailand 7. Bangkok, Thailand 7. Key West 7. New York City, U.S. 8. Orlando, U.S. 8. Madrid 8. Playa del Carmen, Mexico 9. Playa del Carmen, Mexico 9. Porto Seguro 9. Singapore, Singapore 10. Singapore, Singapore 10. Natal 10. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

United States

Dates of search October 2022

Dates of travel Dec 1 - Feb 28

Domestic International 1. New York City 1. Cancun, Mexico 2. Orlando 2. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 3. Las Vegas 3. Punta Cana, Caribbean 4. Honolulu 4. Playa del Carmen, Mexico 5. Key West 5. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 6. Lahaina 6. Paris, France 7. Miami Beach 7. Palm - Eagle Beach, Caribbean 8. New Orleans 8. Bavaro, Caribbean 9. Fort Lauderdale 9. Montego Bay, Caribbean 10. Anaheim 10. London, U.K.

United Kingdom

\Dates of search on Tripadvisor by October 2022

Dates of travel searched on Tripadvisor Dec 1 - Feb 28

Domestic International 1. London 1. Paris, France 2. Edinburgh 2. Costa Adeje, Spain 3. York 3. Amsterdam, The Netherlands 4. Manchester 4. Dubai, U.A.E. 5. Liverpool 5. New York City, U.S. 6. Bath 6. Benidorm, Spain 7. Blackpool 7. Playa de las Americas, Spain 8. Glasgow 8. Marrakech, Morocco 9. Birmingham 9. Puerto Del Carmen, Spain 10. Belfast 10. Playa Blanca, Spain

Australia

Dates of search on Tripadvisor by October 2022

Dates of travel searched on Tripadvisor Dec 1 - Feb 28

Domestic International 1. Melbourne 1. Singapore, Singapore 2. Sydney 2.Seminyak, Indonesia 3. Surfers Paradise 3. Legian, Indonesia 4. Brisbane 4. Nusa Dua, Indonesia 5. Cairns 5. Bangkok, Thailand 6. Hobart 6. Patong, Thailand 7. Perth 7. Kuta, Indonesia 8. Port Douglas 8. London, U.K. 9. Broadbeach 9. Sanur, Indonesia 10. Adelaide 10. Ubud, Indonesia

Japan

Dates of search on Tripadvisor by October 2022

Dates of travel searched on Tripadvisor Dec 1 - Feb 28

Domestic International 1. Urayasu 1. Bangkok, Thailand 2. Konohana 2. Honolulu, U.S. 3. Hakone-machi 3. Seoul, South Korea 4. Chiyoda 4. Paris, France 5. Minato 5. Singapore, Singapore 6. Osaka 6. London, U.K. 7. Chuo 7. Pattaya, Thailand 8. Shimogyo 8. Patong, Thailand 9. Atami 9. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 10. Shibuya 10. Da Nang, Vietnam

Singapore

Dates of search on Tripadvisor by October 2022

Dates of travel searched on Tripadvisor Dec 1 - Feb 28

Domestic International 1. Singapore 1. Bangkok, Thailand 2. Sentosa Island 2. Seoul, South Korea 3. Jurong 3. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

4. Paris, France

5. London, U.K.

6. Johor Bahru, Malaysia

7. Seminyak, Indonesia

8. Genting Highlands, Malaysia

9. Lagoi, Indonesia

10. Hanoi, Vietnam

Most popular day and week to travel by country - December 2022 to February 2023

Dates of search on Tripadvisor by October 2022

Dates of travel searched on Tripadvisor Dec 1 - Feb 28

Country Most Popular Day of Travel Most Popular Week of Travel United States 26 December 22 -28 December United Kingdom 2 December 1-7 December Australia 27 December 22 -28 December Japan 31 December 29 December - 4 January Singapore 24 December 1-7 December

Methodology

The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:

A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,100 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between 9/27/22-10/6/22 across six countries - U.S., UK, Italy, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform, gathered during the month of October 2022, for searches made by travelers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Japan and Singapore for travel between December 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023.

Authors

This report was compiled by Tripadvisor's research (Alice Jong) and communications (Duncan Skehens) teams in partnership with survey results conducted by Qualtrics Research.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io , www.cruisecritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com , www.helloreco.com , www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.seatguru.com , www.singleplatform.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2022

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

TRIP-G

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-tripadvisor-releases-seasonal-travel-index-results-december-2022--february-2023-outlining-traveler-sentiment-and-insights-in-several-markets-including-united-states-united-kingdom-australia-japan-and-singapore-301676664.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor