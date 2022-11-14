PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN, TRINL) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $25.0 million worth of the Company's common stock. Under the repurchase program, Trinity may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time, provided that Trinity complies with the prohibitions under its Rule 38a-1 Compliance Manual and Rule 17j-1 Code of Ethics and the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain price, market, volume, and timing constraints. Unless amended or extended by Trinity's board of directors, the Company expects the repurchase program to be in place until the earlier of November 11, 2023, or until $25.0 million of Trinity's outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased.

The Company's board of directors authorized the repurchase program because it believes sustained macroeconomic pressures, inflation concerns, and political uncertainty have caused the Company's common stock to be undervalued from time to time, especially relative to the Company's performance and its peers, and that such repurchases demonstrate the Company's stability and strength, including the resilience and creditworthiness of its portfolio. The timing and number of shares to be repurchased will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. In addition, any repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company has not yet been active in the repurchase program and there are no assurances that it will engage in repurchases, but if market conditions warrant, Trinity now has the ability to take advantage of situations where the Company's management believes share repurchases would be advantageous to the Company and to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, financial markets, our business, our portfolio companies and our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

