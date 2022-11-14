Charles Brandes recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and former chairman of Brandes Investment Partners. He started the firm in 1974. Before retiring in 2018, he managed multiple portfolios, including the U.S. Equity and Global Equity Funds. He is the author of the book, “Value Investing Today.”

As a leading investment advisory firm specializing in managing a variety of global equity and fixed-income assets for investors worldwide, Brandes was among the first investment firms to invest globally using a value approach.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $3.82Bil. The top holdings were ERJ(4.29%), CI(3.42%), and WFC(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:FTI by 8,107,930 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.88.

On 11/14/2022, TechnipFMC PLC traded for a price of $11.82 per share and a market cap of $5.28Bil. The stock has returned 67.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TechnipFMC PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 309,095 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 11/14/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $97.96 per share and a market cap of $248.37Bil. The stock has returned 19.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-book ratio of 5.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 216,922 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.41 per share and a market cap of $1,249.78Bil. The stock has returned -33.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-book ratio of 4.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) bought 119,651 shares of NYSE:PNC for a total holding of 471,296. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.

On 11/14/2022, PNC Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $165.76 per share and a market cap of $66.85Bil. The stock has returned -16.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) bought 157,541 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 569,543. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 11/14/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $110.53 per share and a market cap of $95.09Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-book ratio of 7.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

