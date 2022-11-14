Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

500 OLD FORGE LANE KENNETT SQUARE, PA 19348

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 296 stocks valued at a total of $737.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(9.22%), SCHF(9.22%), and VUG(7.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 289,570 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 2,415,344. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 11/14/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $32.86 per share and a market cap of $28.56Bil. The stock has returned -15.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 174,230 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.54.

On 11/14/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.33 per share and a market cap of $45.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 197,270 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 238,264. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 11/14/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $39.61 per share and a market cap of $14.27Bil. The stock has returned -1.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 118,723 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 811,971. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 11/14/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.27 per share and a market cap of $10.02Bil. The stock has returned -4.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 80,777 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 106,513. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 11/14/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.05 per share and a market cap of $13.32Bil. The stock has returned -22.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a price-book ratio of 6.16.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

