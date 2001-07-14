AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, welcomed an overall more than 4.9 million moviegoers at its locations in the United States and internationally, with most of these guests celebrating a return to Wakanda this past weekend.

This represents AMC’s fourth-highest attended weekend globally in 2022.

AMC’s global admissions revenue during the weekend, Thursday through Sunday, was well ahead of the same weekend in 2021 by approximately 125%, and also outpaced that same weekend of 2019 by approximately 53%.

AMC’s performance was driven primarily by the record-setting opening of Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, which set a domestic box office record for films opening during the month of November with reported weekend ticket sales of $180 million. It grossed some $330 million globally.

In the United States, AMC enjoyed its fourth busiest weekend of 2022 and fifth busiest weekend since reopening in 2020. And those moviegoers showed up hungry and thirsty. On Saturday in the U.S., AMC recorded its highest food & beverage sales for any November day in AMC’s 102-year history.

AMC currently expects that BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER will wind up being the second highest grossing movie for the full year of 2022.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, commented:

“We salute and send our genuine thanks to our friends at Disney, Marvel and to director Ryan Coogler for an incredible film, which both is resonating with critics and is a huge hit with movie fans. The enormous success of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER is yet another reminder that there are so many millions of moviegoers, Americans and in so many countries around the world, who are ready, willing, able and indeed eager to come out of their homes to enjoy the magic of the theatrical big screen.”

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

