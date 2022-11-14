Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PORKKALANKATU 1 HELSINKI, H9 00018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 241 stocks valued at a total of $6.12Bil. The top holdings were USSG(27.32%), SUSL(26.98%), and SJNK(4.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought 657,763 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 813,221. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 11/14/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.16 per share and a market cap of $22.07Bil. The stock has returned -24.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 170,000 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 11/14/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $61.32 per share and a market cap of $265.18Bil. The stock has returned 11.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 11.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought 103,000 shares of ARCA:IYR for a total holding of 625,127. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.74.

On 11/14/2022, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $88.04 per share and a market cap of $3.49Bil. The stock has returned -17.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought 224,000 shares of NAS:KDP for a total holding of 324,000. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.83.

On 11/14/2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $37.34 per share and a market cap of $52.88Bil. The stock has returned 6.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought 35,000 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 875,000. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/14/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $247.11 per share and a market cap of $1,842.07Bil. The stock has returned -24.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-book ratio of 10.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.80 and a price-sales ratio of 9.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.