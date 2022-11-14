AdvisorShares Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 308 stocks valued at a total of $363.00Mil. The top holdings were RSP(20.86%), RPV(11.38%), and SPLV(10.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLV by 712,168 shares. The trade had a 12.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.95.

On 11/14/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $62.3 per share and a market cap of $10.18Bil. The stock has returned -0.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.87.

During the quarter, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought 305,832 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 594,499. The trade had a 10.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 11/14/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $146.08 per share and a market cap of $33.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought 48,919 shares of ARCA:RPV for a total holding of 591,029. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.46.

On 11/14/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $81 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned 1.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IIPR by 28,037 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.01.

On 11/14/2022, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc traded for a price of $112.88 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -56.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.65 and a price-sales ratio of 11.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 97,293-share investment in NAS:AGFY. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.35 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Agrify Corp traded for a price of $1.14 per share and a market cap of $9.98Mil. The stock has returned -99.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agrify Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.03.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

