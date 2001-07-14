Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced it has expanded its roster of partners on the Alight+Partner+Network, a suite of curated, high-value solutions designed to promote employees’ total wellbeing. The Partner Network is part of Alight’s comprehensive strategy which combines unparalleled content, solutions, and professional and global delivery services on the Alight Worklife platform to help employers create an ecosystem of total wellbeing for employees.

“Just as society has become more diverse, so has today’s workforce and with that comes the need for personalized benefits that will meet the specific needs of employees and their loved ones in order to live happier, healthier lives and achieve total wellbeing,” said Alison Borland, executive vice president of wealth and wellbeing solutions at Alight. “As part of our partner network, Hinge Health and Quit Genius offer the support and resources today’s workers need to address specific care needs while helping employers reduce medical costs through caring for specific conditions.”

Caring for musculoskeletal conditions

Hinge Health is an end-to-end digital MSK clinic that addresses preventative, acute, chronic, and pre- and post-surgery care for MSK conditions, such as back and joint pain. Hinge Health’s holistic approach includes a comprehensive clinical care team, advanced motion tracking technology, wearable pain relief devices, educational content, and real-time interventions to avoid invasive and expensive treatments.

“Hinge Health believes that building curated ecosystems, bringing together best-of-breed solutions, can significantly improve the healthcare experience for clients and members,” said Jim Pursley, president, Hinge Health. “By partnering with Alight, we’re ensuring ease-of-implementation for employers and that their employees have access to clinically complete musculoskeletal care from the comfort and convenience of home.”

Evidence-based care for tobacco cessation

Quit Genius is a leading digital solution for treating substance use disorders. As part of Alight’s Partner Network, Quit Genius’ tobacco cessation program provides a digital program to help members access evidenced-based care including engaging mobile content, a dedicated care team, personalized tracking tools and nicotine replacement therapy.

“Adding Quit Genius to Alight's integrated benefits solutions is a great fit for both our organizations," said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. "Our smoking cessation program, seamlessly integrated through Alight Worklife, provides a technology-enabled digital solution to help employees access evidence-based care wherever they are.”

The Alight Partner Network helps extend the breadth of employer’s benefit offerings helping organizations provide benefits that support healthy bodies, minds, wallets and lives. To learn more about Alight’s Partner Network, visit Alight.com

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is building the world’s most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. It is now the leading Digital MSK Clinic, used by four in five employers and 90% of health plans with a digital MSK solution. Hinge Health reduces MSK pain, surgeries, and opioid use by pairing advanced wearable sensors and computer vision technology with a comprehensive clinical care team of physical therapists, physicians, and board-certified health coaches. Hinge Health’s HingeConnect integrates with 1 million+ in-person providers and enables real-time interventions for elective MSK surgeries, driving proven medical claims reduction. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hingehealth.com.

About Quit Genius

Quit+Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating nicotine, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and remote monitoring devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 members improve their lives and quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit quitgenius.com for more information.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

