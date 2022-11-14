Aspex Management (HK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $3.21Bil. The top holdings were BABA(13.80%), SE(9.29%), and DASH(8.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 5,533,893 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 13.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.27 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $70.77 per share and a market cap of $187.37Bil. The stock has returned -57.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 884,848-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 3.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $163.27 per share and a market cap of $406.54Bil. The stock has returned -46.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-book ratio of 17.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.87 and a price-sales ratio of 13.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd bought 6,000,000 shares of NYSE:NIO for a total holding of 10,113,800. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.79.

On 11/14/2022, NIO Inc traded for a price of $11.56 per share and a market cap of $19.31Bil. The stock has returned -72.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NIO Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 1,571,000 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 11/14/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $48.93 per share and a market cap of $76.40Bil. The stock has returned -40.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -88.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd bought 2,005,112 shares of NYSE:LVS for a total holding of 5,652,595. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.25.

On 11/14/2022, Las Vegas Sands Corp traded for a price of $43.32 per share and a market cap of $33.10Bil. The stock has returned 9.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Las Vegas Sands Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-book ratio of 8.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 120.23 and a price-sales ratio of 8.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

