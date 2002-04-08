Coral Gables, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, and the Florida Panthers today announced a multi-year partnership, making Amerant the Official Bank of the Florida Panthers and FLA Live Arena. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Amerant will also become the presenter of the Panthers one-of-a-kind premium club that includes food, beer, wine, and soda, along with a great view of the stage for concerts or center ice for hockey games.

Lounge 954, FLA Live Arena’s premium center-ice seating area, will now be known as the ‘Amerant Vault.’ Guests will have a dedicated wait staff, private restrooms, a private entrance to the arena, rotating premium food offerings, a mixologist to craft custom cocktails and more.

The expanded relationship will also include curated opportunities during home games at FLA Live Arena, furthering Amerant’s efforts to provide a truly unique customer experience.

The partnership builds on Amerant’s current sponsorship as the Panther’s primary home and away game helmet partner. Amerant branding will continue to be included on virtual on-ice logo positioning and now expanded to digitally enhanced dasher boards, among numerous other new features.

“Our goal is to be the bank of choice in the markets we serve,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO of Amerant Bank. “Aligning our company with partners with strong brands is an essential step in achieving that goal. We are delighted to expand our relationship with the Panthers and look forward to even greater success together.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Amerant and elevate their status to become the official bank of the Panthers and FLA Live Arena,” said Florida Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “Looking ahead, we are excited for Amerant Bank to offer their world-class customer service and banking experience to our fans, staff and South Florida community.”

As part of the relationship, the Panthers and Amerant Bank will also partner to support South Florida veterans, a community that both organizations have histories of serving.

Throughout the regular season, $40 per save made by a Panthers goaltender will go towards a veteran-focused nonprofit organization within the South Florida area.

The two organizations will also offer incentives to drive financial education in the Panthers youth fan base. Panthers Kids Club members will have the opportunity to receive a $75 certificate for those who open an Amerant youth checking account. Certificates will be available in Panthers Kids Club swag bags, automatically included in select Kids Club memberships. For more information on how to sign up, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/KidsClub.

Florida Panthers 2022-23 Territory Memberships are available now.

FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships





For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years, both domestically and abroad, and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About FLA Live Arena

Home to the Florida Panthers Hockey Club and leading international concerts and events, the Broward County-owned FLA Live Arena is one of the top-ranked venues of its kind in the world, servicing Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and beyond. In 2020, FLA Live Arena became the first National Hockey League building to earn the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)'s WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, which serves as the global benchmark for safety and best operating procedures in public spaces. FLA Live Arena recently renewed their WELL Health-Safety Rating for 2022. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit www.FlaLiveArena.com and follow @FLALiveArena on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About The Florida Panthers

The NHL’s Florida Panthers are in their 29th season in the league, competing in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The Florida Panthers won the Presidents Trophy in 2021-22, earning the most points during the regular season. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a tenacious, dynamic, and exciting team led by Team Captain Aleksander Barkov, stalwart defenseman Aaron Ekblad, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. At home in Sunrise, Fla. at the FLA Live Arena, the Panthers are set to host the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

