ESCONDIDO, Calif. and DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions at the edge, and TMGcore, Inc. (TMGcore), the innovation leader in immersion cooling technology solutions, have introduced a technologically disruptive two-phase liquid immersion-cooled version of the OSS Rigel Edge Supercomputer.

TMGcore’s immersion-cooled technology solutions leverage non-conductive, chemically inert, non-corrosive fluids. These liquids are similar to water and fully immerse products like Rigel, where the liquid’s boiling point properties remove the heat from the electronics efficiently without the use of large heat sinks. The absence of heat sinks allows for very compact rugged platforms. This helps provide high performance in small form factors which are key product features within the AI Transportables space.

As the world’s first two-phase liquid immersion-cooled supercomputer for AI Transportable applications, this supercomputer represents a new level of operating efficiency, compactness, ruggedness, and performance without compromise.

OSS and TMGcore will demonstrate the new immersion-cooled Rigel Edge Supercomputer at SC22, the largest international conference for high-performance computing, being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, on November 14-18.

The Rigel Edge Supercomputer will be demonstrated as it operates within TMGcore’s EdgeBox 4.5. The EdgeBox 4.5, as a two-phase liquid immersion cooling technology solution, enables the Rigel to operate at data center-class computing levels not otherwise achievable at the edge. Two-phase immersion cooling is many orders of magnitude more thermally efficient compared to traditional air-conduction cooling.

Two-phase liquid-immersion cooling makes Rigel more rugged due to the shock and vibration-dampening effects of the fluid. The absence of fans and heatsinks allows the overall system size, power consumption, and noise level to be dramatically reduced.

“We wanted to work with OSS because they lead the market in high-performance rugged computer solutions for AI at the edge,” stated Seamus Egan, vice president of TMGcore’s Government Integrated Solutions. “Just like our patented immersion cooling technology solutions, Rigel’s powerful features are not available anywhere else. Bringing these two technologies together demonstrates the potential for a unique, compact, high-performance solution for the transportable edge.”

OSS president and CEO David Raun commented: “Although Rigel is currently the most compact supercomputer available in the market, as a leader in AI Transportables, we plan to leverage TMGcore’s EdgeBox technology to bring more compact, rugged, and higher-performance solutions to market.”

Visitors to SC22 can see the technology demonstration of the liquid immersion-cooled Rigel supercomputer at booth #1628. Exhibitor booths will be available November 14-17.

OSS intends to launch multiple liquid-cooled versions of Rigel two-phase immersion starting in the first quarter of 2023.

How EdgeBox Works

The EdgeBox 4.5 will cool Rigel by its submersion in dielectric fluid, then the natural convection that occurs when the fluid changes from a liquid to gas as it boils. The low boiling temperature of the selected fluid produces a phase change from liquid to gas that efficiently draws heat away from system components. The gas then travels to a condenser, where it reverts to a liquid and releases heat, all in a closed system. Operating by natural convection, the cooling process does not require additional power to operate.

Rigel Edge Supercomputer Overview

Rigel reaches new heights in GPU-accelerated compact edge computing systems, embodying performance without compromise where it counts. It is the first edge product of its kind to use the highest-performance NVIDIA HGX™ platform powered by NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA NVLink ® GPU interconnect in place of traditional PCI Express GPUs. Rigel also has planned upgrades to the latest NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs .

“Rigel, along with the NVIDIA HGX A100 4GPU solution, represents a leap forward in advancing design, power, and cooling of supercomputers for rugged edge environments,” stated Paresh Kharya, senior director of product management for accelerated computing at NVIDIA. “The highly compact form factor for the powerful NVIDIA HGX A100, in combination with the OSS leading-edge design using the two-phase immersion technology from TMGcore, provides a roadmap for even more dense and rugged designs.”

The dense form factor makes Rigel ideally suited for deployments in tight spaces available at the edge, such as an electronics bay of autonomous vehicles, within mobile command centers, under seats of helicopters, or in an aircraft or drone equipment bay.

AI Transportables are differentiated from the traditional edge AI infrastructure in how they deploy the latest highest-speed data center-class processing, input/output, networking and storage technologies for operation in harsh and rugged environments. AI Transportables meet stringent, highway and mil-spec requirements for shock and vibration, redundancy, operating temperature ranges, altitude ranges and uninterrupted power.

Additional features and options that deliver performance without compromise include up to 800 Gbps networking by using up to four NVIDIA ConnectX-6® 200Gb/s InfiniBand adapters, 64 TB of NVMe flash storage, 24 core AMD EPYC™ 7003 processor, and an advanced OSS PCIe Gen 4 switched direct interconnection between these critical components. Rigel also includes a secure, unified management, monitoring and control module supporting Redfish industry-standard specifications, with an easy-to-use interface to all the system resources, as well as externally attached OSS expansion options such as additional GPUs, networking, I/O and NVMe storage.

In AI Transportable edge applications, power is critical. Rigel supports a flexible power subsystem including single and three phase AC and DC inputs, enabling a wide range of ground station and vehicle-supplied power.

Rigel addresses the growing demand for AI Transportables, which represents the fastest growing segment of edge computing. The edge computing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.8 percent to $101.3 billion by 2027, according to MarketsandMarkets.

OSS compute and storage platforms can also be ordered today from the company’s channel partners worldwide. They are also available directly from OSS sales engineers at [email protected] or by calling toll free +1 (877) 438-2724. Application engineering and the company’s unique suite of software tools are also available upon request.

To learn more about OSS, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About TMGcore

TMGcore, Inc. is the leader in the number of U.S. patents issued in the field of two-phase immersion cooling supporting its science-based high-performance computing solutions. Its mission is to develop and enable the evolution of the world’s most advanced high-performance computing solutions and, by doing so, build the foundation upon which all of humanity prospers. As The Home of Immersion™, TMGcore provides the most evolutionary commercial-grade hardware and software solutions for immersion cooling, enabling higher densities, better efficiencies, and lights out operations wherever compute is needed. TMGcore also produces single-phase immersion cooling solutions for crypto mining operations and for high performance computing. In addition, TMGcore is partnering with global leaders to design, develop, and commercialize the next generation of computing technologies. For more information, visit www.tmgcore.com.

About SC22

The annual SC conference is an international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage and analysis, and has grown steadily in size and impact over time, drawing more than 13,000 attendees over the last several years. SC is held in a different city in the United States each year. For more information, visit sc22.supercomputing.org.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS, Financial) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

