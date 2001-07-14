The+AZEK+Company+Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, is proud to announce its products have been named winners of the HBSDealer+Golden+Hammer+Awards and the Architizer+A%2BProduct+Awards in the Sustainable Design category. Both awards honor the best products within the architectural, design, home renovation and improvement industries, with winners selected by trade experts and consumers alike.

AZEK Exteriors’ Captivate+Prefinished+Siding+%26amp%3B+Trim was honored with HBSDealer’s 2022 Golden Hammer Award, which recognizes the “best of the best” of home improvement products. Captivate is a new line of prefinished siding and trim developed in collaboration with Russin, a premier distributor and pre-finisher of building materials. Captivate is specially designed to provide a premium product that is moisture, rot and weather-resistant and includes a range of siding and trim profiles complementary to a variety of architectural design styles in 11 regionally popular colors. The collection stood out within the program’s most competitive nomination pool to-date.

The TimberTech+Landmark+Collection+in+French+White+Oak was judged by architects, designers and consumers based around the globe and honored as the Popular Choice Winner in Architizer’s A+Product Awards’ Sustainable Design category. Inspired by the in-demand look of rustic, reclaimed wood, the Landmark Collection features a natural woodgrain surface texture, complemented by unique crosscuts, and is made from approximately 60% recycled materials. This TimberTech PVC decking collection’s superior performance, sophisticated aesthetics and sustainability were noted by the judging panel and online consumer voters who ranked the collection as their top choice.

“We are honored to see the Captivate and Landmark Collection product lines recognized by the prestigious industry and consumer panels of these award programs,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company. “Our primary focus is to design and manufacture innovative, high performance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products that improve productivity for contractors and enable homeowners to create beautiful and low-maintenance outdoor living spaces. These wins reinforce AZEK’s category leadership as we seek to further convert the market away from wood and towards our types of materials. We will continue to lead through innovation and bring new products to market that are sustainably engineered to last beautifully.”

For more information on The AZEK Company and its full product portfolio, visit azekco.com.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains or refers to certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and subject to the "safe harbor" protections thereunder. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “hope,” "expect," "intend," "will," "target," “anticipate,” "goal" and similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about potential new products and product innovation and statements with respect to our ability to meet the future targets and goals we establish, including our environmental, social and governance goals, and the ultimate impact of our actions on our business as well as the expected benefits to the environment, our employees, the communities in which we do business or otherwise. We base our forward-looking statements on information available to us on the date of this release, and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required by law. Actual future events could also differ materially due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the risks and uncertainties set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to approximately 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

About Architizer A+Product Awards

Every architect and designer knows it takes spectacular products and materials to make their designs a reality. The A+Product Awards honors the elements behind the globe’s most inspiring contemporary buildings — as chosen by the architects and design professionals that specify them every day.

About HBSDealer Golden Hammer Awards

The Golden Hammer awards recognizes the best new products in the home improvement industry. Products were judged by HBSDealer’s editorial staff based on innovation, value and shelf appeal.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005388/en/