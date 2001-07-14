Champion is rewarding fans this weekend with the launch of the inaugural nationwide “Hoodie Swap” on November 19. Fans can “swap” any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a NEW Champion hoodie for FREE at participating Champion stores and outlet locations, just in time for the holiday gifting season.

As the inventor of the hoodie more than 80 years ago, Champion sets the standard for excellence in all hoodies, defining personal style from the sidelines to the streets.

“The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing, Champion. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.”

The Champion Hoodie Swap is available from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm or while supplies last. Limit one swap per customer.

To keep up the spirit of giving, Champion is donating all swapped hoodies to %3Ci%3ERefried+Apparel%3C%2Fi%3E, a sustainable lifestyle brand that will turn the hoodie materials into new, unique, handcrafted garments. Champion fans can feel good about doing good, while sporting the only real hoodie that exists today.

Champion’s first-ever Global Culture Consultant, Saweetie, will be the first to swap a pre-owned hoodie in her hometown of Los Angeles at the %3Ci%3EChampion+%3C%2Fi%3EHeritage+Store, motivating fans to follow suit on November 19th.

“I’ve been a fan of Champion since high school when I fell in love with the comfort, style and fit of my first-ever Champion hoodie,” said Saweetie. “As a collector of hoodies, there’s nothing like the quality of a Reverse Weave. I’m excited to be a part of the brand’s Hoodie Swap to help outfit the nation in this iconic staple.”

To learn more about Champion hoodies, please visit Champion+Hoodie+HQ.

