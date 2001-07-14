Prudential Financial, Inc., has launched Prudential FlexGuard® Life, an innovative Indexed Variable Universal Life product that offers a flexible combination of protection, growth, and access to meet consumers’ changing life insurance needs.

Inspired by the groundbreaking success of Prudential’s signature FlexGuard Indexed Variable Annuity products, which have reached over $10 billion in total sales, FlexGuard Life is a next-generation solution designed to help meet today’s evolving consumer needs.

“As our customers’ needs continue to evolve, we’re working to provide them with new ways to achieve financial security, including offerings that help to diversify their cash values and realize more benefits from their policies,” says Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president of Individual Life Insurance at Prudential. “FlexGuard Life performs exactly in that way, prioritizing protection, growth and access.”

FlexGuard Life offers buffered index strategies with potential for strong cash value accumulation, while also providing levels of downside protection during periods of market volatility. It includes death benefit protection with guaranteed duration options, multiple ways to grow cash values and the ability to accelerate death benefits in the event of a chronic or terminal illness if an additional rider has been added.

The solution is customizable and can be adjusted based on changing needs, giving consumers the opportunity to take control over their future. It affords them access to cash values when needed, providing the unique opportunity to leave a legacy while also expanding access to living benefits.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL INDIVIDUAL LIFE INSURANCE

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing in the contract and/or underlying portfolios. The initial summary prospectus for the contract, the prospectus for the index strategies, and the prospectus or summary prospectus for the underlying portfolios (collectively, the “prospectuses”) contain this information as well as other important information. A copy of the prospectuses may be obtained from prudential.com or your financial professional. You should read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

It is possible to lose money by investing in securities.

Prudential FlexGuard® Life is issued by Pruco Life Insurance Company and offered through Pruco Securities, LLC (member SIPC). Both are Prudential Financial companies located in Newark, NJ. The contract number is IVUL-2022 and may be followed by a state code. Prudential FlexGuard® Life and all product features are not approved for use in all states or through all broker-dealers. Not available in New York.

Levels of downside protection are available on index-crediting strategies only. Variable investment options are available but do not offer protection levels.

Access to policy cash values is through loans and withdrawals. Unpaid loans and withdrawals reduce cash values and death benefits; may reduce the duration of the guarantee against lapse, which may lapse the policy; and may have tax consequences.

Receiving benefits under the terms of an accelerated death benefit rider for chronic or terminal illness will reduce and may eliminate the death benefit.

Index-linked variable universal life products are complex insurance and investment vehicles and are long-term investments designed to provide death benefit protection with cash value accumulation potential. There is risk of loss of principal if negative index returns exceed the selected protection level. Gains or losses are assessed at the end of each index. Early withdrawals may result in a loss in addition to applicable surrender charges. Unpaid loans and withdrawals reduce cash values and death benefits; and may have tax consequences. Please reference the prospectus for information about the levels of protection available and other important product information.

All guarantees and benefits of the insurance policy are backed by the credit worthiness and claims-paying claims-paying ability of Pruco Life Insurance Company and do not apply to the underlying investment options.

This material is being provided for informational or educational purposes only and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any client or prospective clients. The information is not intended as investment advice and is not a recommendation about managing or investing your retirement savings. If you would like information about your particular investment needs, please contact a financial professional.

Life insurance policies contain exclusions, limitations, reductions of benefits, and terms for keeping them in force. Your licensed financial professional can provide you with complete details.

