Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that it will make its patented Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing® (LSPc®) 3D printing technology available through Xometry%26rsquo%3Bs (NASDAQ: XMTR) global digital marketplace, which connects enterprise buyers with manufacturing suppliers.

“We are very excited to make Nexa3D’s ultrafast technology available to our customers in the coming months,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers have the need for additively manufactured, engineering-grade components that have shorter lead times, but yet can be sourced economically, and we look forward to meeting those customer needs.”

The 3D printing service will be offered through Xometry’s global network of vetted suppliers utilizing both the industrial NXE-series and XiP desktop 3D printers. Both printers use Nexa3D’s patented LSPc technology, which is a proprietary masked stereolithography (mSLA) process that is orders of magnitude faster than traditional stereolithography and digital light processes. The LSPc process uses an LED array as its light source, along with an LCD photomask, which shapes the layer image. The company’s proprietary Everlast Membrane minimizes peel forces resulting in faster layer speed powered by higher light intensity, which ultimately translates into better print quality and up to 20x productivity gains.

“We are thrilled to partner with Xometry to make our technology even more accessible to the global engineering community,” said Avi Reichental, Nexa3D Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer. “With over 400 Nexa3D printers currently in use worldwide, it’s great to know that our technology is going to reach an even wider audience through Xometry’s on-demand manufacturing network.”

Nexa3D will be exhibiting its entire technology portfolio, ranging from resin-based desktop and industrial printers to thermoplastic additive manufacturing solutions for serial production at this year’s Formnext at Hall 11.1 | Booth E31. Additional product information can also be found in the company's %3Cb%3Emedia+kit%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably. The company’s patented Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing® (LSPc®) technology powers its ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers and its open materials platform unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprint.

